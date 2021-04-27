Supply chain issues cause delays in some farm, yard equipment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve tried to buy equipment for your yard or farm lately, you may have had your name added to a waiting list. Stores across the U.S. are seeing the effects of supply chain and shipping issues, and the Wausau area is no different.

Grebe’s in Wausau says lawnmowers are a good example of a product experiencing supply chain issues that are leading to delays.

Tim Grebe pointed out a row that is usually full of tractors. Right now, he’s only got one to sell.

“We’ve been here for 75 years, and this is the first time we’ve actually had to say, ‘I don’t know, I literally don’t know,’” he said, explaining what he’s had to tell customers.

The only other time a Grebe had to say that to customers was his grandfather after World War II.

“‘46 and ’47 where he was struggling to get things, and that was after World War II,” he said.

They’ve got so much room, they have snow blowers on display. Tillers are difficult to get in stock. A parts order placed Tuesday afternoon had every part on backorder. Getting things in stock can be a shipping issue. But it’s also because parts like foam for tractor seats can be hard to come by right now.

“Can’t use a tractor without something to sit on. So, can’t get the seats, so then the tractor sits there and it’s not available for sale,” he said.

Products being unavailable wasn’t a problem for Grebe in 2020.

“A year ago right now, that stuff was made in the winter of 2019, so 2020 spring and summer, no problem,” he said, explaining the lag in effects on supply.

But he says vendors are now seeing the impact of worker shortages and delays at factories that began last year.

“They haven’t been able to run factories efficiently, they’ve had to restructure factories, they’ve had to do a lot of different things in order to actually produce product, so all of that has played into not being able to get stuff this spring. I think most of us are in the same position. There’s just not a lot of product out there,” he said.

He also says snow blowers are typically made in the warmer months, and with those supply chain issues we’re seeing now, that could be the next product with a waiting list.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.