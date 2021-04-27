Advertisement

Rise Up Central Wisconsin looks to light up Wausau with a mural, expand with a grant

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Murals have the ability to convey a powerful message. Rise Up Central Wisconsin’s newest mural aims to empower women, while also proving to be one example of why they should receive Impact100 Greater Wausau grant of $100,000.

Last week, Rise Up was named one of three finalists for the grant, which looks to help non-profits helping greater Marathon County.

“It’s remarkable to look at what we’ve done without a location. And so we know that we can make even a greater impact on the community if we had a location,” Rise Up president Khristy Keele said.

One example is the latest project the organization is working on-- a mural aimed to honor women affected by domestic violence.

“When we put it up, it’s always. Our artists blow me away every single time. Each Piece that goes up, it’s filled with emotion. You know all of the hard work,” Keele said.

The mural is set to be displayed on the north-facing wall of the Whitewater Music Hall, a prominent spot that can be seen by all who enter downtown Wausau from the west side.

They’ve done murals before, but this latest project has a deeper meaning to women affected by domestic violence.

“It has meaning and every time that all the women involved with the mural come by, they will see it and remember what their contributions were,” Whitewater Music Hall co-owner Leslie Patterson said.

Keele sees the power art can have and wants to take advantage of that ability with community members.

“You’re really taking one thing that Wausau loves anyway, and that’s art, and then bringing a really difficult topic to light through that process,” Keele said.

Projects like this mural have been made in a space in the basement of the music hall. While previously the non-profit has been operating wherever they can find space, Rise Up is looking for a permanent home to do more. Patterson had already been working with the organization and had a space open.

“It was our best space and so we had been waiting for the right organization to show up and use that space,” Patterson said.

With the grant money Rise Up is in the running for, they will use that to rent out the room and transform it into a permanent home. They have a vision for more art like the mural, and more of an impact on something greater than themselves.

“We want to be true to the process and the participants but also open it up to the general community,” Keele said.

