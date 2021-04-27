Principal: Person responsible for Lincoln High School bomb threat to face legal consequences

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The person allegedly responsible for making a bomb threat that caused an evacuation and school-day disruption at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids has been identified and will face school and legal consequences.

In a news release, Principal Ronald Rasmussen said Tuesday morning the person admitted to making the threat.

Around 1:25 p.m. Monday, a student reported to administration that they observed a possible non-specific threat. The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department responded and conducted a sweep of the building with the assistance of other departments.

Rasmussen said Tuesday the investigation showed the person responsible did not have the means to carry out a threat. The suspect’s name has not been released.

An update on yesterday's threat incident at LHS. Posted by WR Lincoln High School on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

A timeline has been released for parents to pick-up their students from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

Around 1:25 p.m. Monday a student reported to administration that they observed a possible non-specific threat. An ongoing investigation is occurring in consultation with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.