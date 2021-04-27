Advertisement

Principal: Person responsible for Lincoln High School bomb threat to face legal consequences

Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020(WRPS)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The person allegedly responsible for making a bomb threat that caused an evacuation and school-day disruption at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids has been identified and will face school and legal consequences.

In a news release, Principal Ronald Rasmussen said Tuesday morning the person admitted to making the threat.

Around 1:25 p.m. Monday, a student reported to administration that they observed a possible non-specific threat. The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department responded and conducted a sweep of the building with the assistance of other departments.

Rasmussen said Tuesday the investigation showed the person responsible did not have the means to carry out a threat. The suspect’s name has not been released.

An update on yesterday's threat incident at LHS.

Posted by WR Lincoln High School on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

