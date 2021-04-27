Advertisement

Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game

(WIFR)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A youth baseball player was flown to a hospital after being hit in the face with a baseball bat on Monday in Portage County.

Officials with the Almond-Bancroft School District weren’t able to provide any updates on the extent of the student’s injuries, but did confirm that the student was flown off the grounds for medical attention.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates.

