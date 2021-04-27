Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A youth baseball player was flown to a hospital after being hit in the face with a baseball bat on Monday in Portage County.

Officials with the Almond-Bancroft School District weren’t able to provide any updates on the extent of the student’s injuries, but did confirm that the student was flown off the grounds for medical attention.

