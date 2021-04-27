Advertisement

‘More normal lifestyle’ coming for the vaccinated, HHS chief says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to return to a “more normal lifestyle.”

Speaking on CBS This Morning, he was talking about new guidance on mask wearing that is expected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later Tuesday.

“The message is clear: ‘You’re vaccinated, guess what? You get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still in danger as well. So get vaccinated,’” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

Up until now, other health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been advising everyone to continue wearing masks in public until more people are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Woman in Weston incident was stabbed to death by man police shot
Anthony Bishop, 29
Break-in suspect accused of stealing squad during Rothschild arrest
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020
Lincoln High School students to be released early following report of threat
Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set for a prime-time address to Congress on Wednesday to mark his first...
Biden to seek $80 billion for IRS to target tax evasion
A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume...
UPS stock hits all-time high on soaring demand for delivery
President Joe Biden is set for a prime-time address to Congress on Wednesday to mark his first...
Biden to tout accomplishments, lay out vision in address to Congress
Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) previews joint session speech
Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) previews joint session speech
Courtesy: CNN
EAA AirVenture returns with coronavirus safety protocols