Advertisement

Harry and Meghan to lead ‘Vax Live’ fundraising concert

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the...
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg.(Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Prince Harry and Meghan will serve as the campaign chairs of Global Citizen’s effort to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to medical workers in the world’s poorest countries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” to be taped Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and air on ABC, CBS, FOX, YouTube and iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations on May 8, Global Citizen, the anti-poverty nonprofit, announced Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan are also leading an effort to raise money for the vaccine-sharing program COVAX, which hopes to produce $19 billion to pay for the vaccines for medical workers.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also appear during the broadcast as part of the “We Can Do This” initiative to increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccines. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Croatian Prime Andrej Minister Plenković will also appear at the concert, which will be hosted by Selena Gomez and headlined by Jennifer Lopez.

Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and H.E.R. are also set to perform at the concert, with hosts Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King and Jimmy Kimmel and actors Ben Affleck, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn now also set to appear. The event is part of a growing chorus seeking wider, more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. As of April, 60 nations had still not yet received any COVID-19 vaccines, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans told the Associated Press.

“Last autumn, I called for the sharing of the doses ordered by our countries, to ensure both solidarity and health security,” Macron said in a statement. “With the European vaccine sharing mechanism via the COVAX initiative that France is inaugurating, we are in concrete solidarity in the fight against the virus, which does not care about borders. Today I call on all my colleagues to join this momentum and make a commitment at Vax Live.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Woman in Weston incident was stabbed to death by man police shot
Anthony Bishop, 29
Break-in suspect accused of stealing squad during Rothschild arrest
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020
Lincoln High School students to be released early following report of threat
Amherst native and NFL draft prospect Garrett Groshek.
Groshek on the cusp of NFL dream

Latest News

The Place
Gov. Evers signs compensation bill for emergency responders
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) previews joint session speech
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) previews joint session speech
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) previews joint session speech
Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) previews joint session speech