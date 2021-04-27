Advertisement

Gov. Evers signs compensation bill for emergency responders

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bipartisan bill that makes it easier for emergency responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder to file worker’s compensation claims.

Right now, police and firefighters must show they’re suffering more emotional strain and stress than the day-to-day tensions they normally feel to claim compensation. Under the bill, responders diagnosed with PTSD by a psychiatrist or psychologist need only show they’re suffering by a preponderance of the evidence.

The bill guarantees up to 32 weeks of compensation and allows responders to make only three such claims in his or her lifetime. Evers signed the bill Tuesday at a Madison fire station.

