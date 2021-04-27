First Alert Wet and Unsettled Tuesday Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Some late season snow fell across Wisconsin Monday, with many locations in the Northwoods, receiving 1-3″ of snow and slush accumulation. While temperatures will warm up throughout the day Tuesday, there may be a few slippery spots on roads across northern Wisconsin throughout the mid-morning hours.

As the storm system continues to slowly push through Wisconsin Tuesday, temperatures return to the 50s with some higher humidity, which will help trigger more showers and occasional thundershowers throughout the day and evening. A handful of stronger thunderstorms will be possible for late Tuesday afternoon and evening, with gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning the main threats from the storms. Most rain totals will remain 0.25″-0.50″ south of Highway 29, with more than 0.50″ north of Highway 29.

High pressure will build back into the region for Thursday afternoon throughout the end of the week, with temperatures dropping back into the 50s and lower 60s for the end of the week.

Expect drier conditions and warmer weather to return for the weekend, with another small chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday of next week.

Temperatures may return to above normal conditions by mid-May. (WSAW)

