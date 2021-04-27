Fire at Merrill wood plant likely caused by lightning
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A lightning strike is believed to have started a fire at Lincoln Wood Plant on Chippewa Street in Merrill.
The fire was reported Tuesday morning by an employee.
The Merrill Fire Department arrived on the scene to find flames and smoke on the third story. Mutal aid was requested but was not needed.
Investigators said early detection of the fire by an employee played an important role.
