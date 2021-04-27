Advertisement

Fire at Merrill wood plant likely caused by lightning

Fire at Lincoln Wood Plant on April 27
Fire at Lincoln Wood Plant on April 27(Merrill Fire Department (Helmet cam))
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A lightning strike is believed to have started a fire at Lincoln Wood Plant on Chippewa Street in Merrill.

The fire was reported Tuesday morning by an employee.

The Merrill Fire Department arrived on the scene to find flames and smoke on the third story. Mutal aid was requested but was not needed.

Investigators said early detection of the fire by an employee played an important role.

This morning we responded to reported structure fire at the Lincoln Wood plant on Chippewa St. When MFD crews arrived on...

Posted by Merrill Fire Department on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Woman in Weston incident was stabbed to death by man police shot
Anthony Bishop, 29
Break-in suspect accused of stealing squad during Rothschild arrest
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020
Lincoln High School students to be released early following report of threat
Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game

Latest News

Courtesy: CNN
EAA AirVenture returns with coronavirus safety protocols
The Place
Gov. Evers signs compensation bill for emergency responders
Chasing A Cornhole Championship
Chasing A Cornhole Championship
Temperatures will be back in the 50s
First Alert Wet and Unsettled Tuesday Forecast