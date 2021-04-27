Advertisement

EAA AirVenture returns with coronavirus safety protocols

Courtesy: CNN
Courtesy: CNN(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The aviation event that draws hundreds of thousands of people to Oshkosh returns this summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers of EAA AirVenture to cancel last year’s gathering. Safety protocols will be front and center this year at AirVenture, billed as the world’s largest fly-in convention.

EAA CEO Jack Pelton says the arrival of vaccines will help return the crowds to Wittman Regional Airport, but precautions have been planned. Masks will be strongly recommended if attendees are unable to socially distance. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to attend. The convention runs from July 26 through Aug. 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Woman in Weston incident was stabbed to death by man police shot
Anthony Bishop, 29
Break-in suspect accused of stealing squad during Rothschild arrest
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020
Lincoln High School students to be released early following report of threat
Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game

Latest News

The Place
Gov. Evers signs compensation bill for emergency responders
Chasing A Cornhole Championship
Chasing A Cornhole Championship
Temperatures will be back in the 50s
First Alert Wet and Unsettled Tuesday Forecast
Maggie Geiger and her dad, Wayne Rau, are hoping to win the Coed division at the American...
Clark County father, daughter chasing cornhole world championship