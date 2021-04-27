EAA AirVenture returns with coronavirus safety protocols

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The aviation event that draws hundreds of thousands of people to Oshkosh returns this summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers of EAA AirVenture to cancel last year’s gathering. Safety protocols will be front and center this year at AirVenture, billed as the world’s largest fly-in convention.

EAA CEO Jack Pelton says the arrival of vaccines will help return the crowds to Wittman Regional Airport, but precautions have been planned. Masks will be strongly recommended if attendees are unable to socially distance. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to attend. The convention runs from July 26 through Aug. 1.

