Advertisement

‘Demonic’ Chihuahua made famous on Facebook adopted by ‘new victim’

Prancer the "demon" Chihuahua is “living his best life in Connecticut,” after being adopted.
Prancer the "demon" Chihuahua is “living his best life in Connecticut,” after being adopted.(Facebook/Tyfanee Fortuna via WXIX)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is free of a “demonic” Chihuahua after fostering him for six months.

Prancer, a Chihuahua, became a social media sensation earlier this month when Tyfanee Fortuna posted on Facebook about the dog she was fostering. The original post was shared more than 73,000 times over a few weeks.

The dog was with a rescue organization specializing in hard-to-place animals. Fortuna’s Facebook is comical but also describes some of the challenges Prancer brought along.

Prancer was lovingly described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating,” “a 13lb rage machine” and “a Chucky doll in a dog’s body.”

Who could not love a dog like that?

Well, someone thinks Prancer is just the right fit for her home.

Fortuna’s recent Facebook post said Prancer was adopted about a week ago. The Chihuahua is “living his best life in Connecticut,” she wrote.

Even though Prancer “held her family hostage for six months,” the family does miss him and loved him, she said.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Bishop, 29
Break-in suspect accused of stealing squad during Rothschild arrest
Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Woman in Weston incident was stabbed to death by man police shot
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020
Lincoln High School students to be released early following report of threat

Latest News

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back to June 25
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave
The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Walk-ins now accepted at Marathon County vaccination clinic
The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are...
Truck driver shortage could cause gas shortage
In this image taken from a New Jersey Courts virtual hearing, Richard Cottingham, center, known...
‘Torso Killer’ pleads guilty in 1974 cold-case murders