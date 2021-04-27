Clark County father, daughter chasing cornhole world championship

DORCHESTER, Wis. (WSAW) - In just her third year playing competitive cornhole, Dorchester’s Maggie Geiger has left her mark on the scene.

“You don’t think you’re going to go from small-town Dorchester bar league to world champion,” said Geiger. “But it happened.”

It certainly did.

In her first year playing for the American Cornhole Organization in 2019, Maggie and her dad, Wayne Rau, placed runner-up in the Coed Doubles competition. In 2020, Maggie traded in the silver for gold, winning both the Women’s Singles World Championship and Women’s Doubles title.

“It’s sort of unreal,” said Wayne, who got his daughter into competitive throwing when he needed a partner. “We would go to a bar tournament hoping we would place in the top three so that we could get our gas paid for. From there, 5 to 6 years later, she’s world champ.”

That title comes with hard work and sacrifice. Maggie and Wayne spend a lot of hours on the road on weekends, away from their families and work. They are very appreciative of their jobs for allowing them to fit competitive cornhole into their schedules, and their spouses for keeping things on the right track at home when they are away at competitions, or just trying to get a few rounds of practice in at the Dorchester Memorial Hall.

That practice continues to pay off.

“Over the last year or so,” Wayne explained, “they’re starting to recognize that we’re one of the better teams.”

Currently qualified for the 2021 World Championships set to be played in Florida this coming July, Maggie is hoping to live up to that hype and defend her singles and doubles titles while also helping her dad have that winning feeling in the Coed division.

“I would like to get to the finals playoff with my dad with Coed,” Maggie said enthusiastically. “We’ll see what singles and doubles brings.”

For Wayne, he already feels as though he is winning, getting to spend quality time with his daughter on the national circuit and playing with his sons in local tournaments.

“It’s a real good feeling that I guess we all enjoy this game,” said Wayne. “I used to be a dairy farmer, which is very time consuming, and spending time with all three of my kids; you just didn’t take the time.”

That time is being made up for now as he and Maggie travel from state to state, weekend after weekend, looking to bring world championship glory back to the small town of Dorchester.

“I suppose that’s what really helped get into it,” Maggie said, referring to her small hometown. “Being in a small town, there isn’t much to do. Getting into playing cornhole, that was your getaway, your release, your hobby. Your one thing to do.”

Maggie says it’s easy for anyone to get involved. She advises people to check Facebook and other online sites for local tournaments.

For more information on the ACO, you can visit its website here.

