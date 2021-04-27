Advertisement

Biden to seek $80 billion for IRS to target tax evasion

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden reportedly plans to beef up IRS enforcement of higher earners in the U.S.

Sources said he will seek $80 billion to fund a crackdown on tax evasion. The proposal was first reported by The New York Times.

The White House believes enforcing tax violations will add $700 billion in revenue for the government that will help pay for the president’s American Families Plan.

The spending plan would invest hundreds of billions in education, child care, paid leave and more.

The president will release details on his plan Wednesday during his joint address to Congress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Woman in Weston incident was stabbed to death by man police shot
Anthony Bishop, 29
Break-in suspect accused of stealing squad during Rothschild arrest
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020
Lincoln High School students to be released early following report of threat
Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game

Latest News

A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume...
UPS stock hits all-time high on soaring demand for delivery
President Joe Biden is set for a prime-time address to Congress on Wednesday to mark his first...
Biden to tout accomplishments, lay out vision in address to Congress
Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) previews joint session speech
Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) previews joint session speech
Courtesy: CNN
EAA AirVenture returns with coronavirus safety protocols