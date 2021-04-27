$1.4M awarded to Stevens Point for Convent housing development

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - General Capital Group will construct a massive housing development at the site of The Convent in Stevens Point.

The Convent is currently owned by the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis. General Capital Group out of Fox Point, Wisconsin will purchase the property and break ground in 2022.

General Capital Group will construct 85 apartment-style units of affordable senior and family housing, while an additional 17 units of new townhomes will be constructed on the property. According to a news release from the city of Stevens Point, a new city park will be dedicated to helping preserve the stand of White Pines on the property.

Tuesday, Gov. Evers announced that “The Grove Apartments” in Stevens Point will be awarded over $1.4 million in State and Federal Housing Tax Credits to renovate the property..

