Advertisement

$1.4M awarded to Stevens Point for Convent housing development

STEVENS POINT HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AWARDED WHEDA HOUSING TAX CREDITS
STEVENS POINT HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AWARDED WHEDA HOUSING TAX CREDITS(City of Stevens Point)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - General Capital Group will construct a massive housing development at the site of The Convent in Stevens Point.

The Convent is currently owned by the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis. General Capital Group out of Fox Point, Wisconsin will purchase the property and break ground in 2022.

General Capital Group will construct 85 apartment-style units of affordable senior and family housing, while an additional 17 units of new townhomes will be constructed on the property. According to a news release from the city of Stevens Point, a new city park will be dedicated to helping preserve the stand of White Pines on the property.

Tuesday, Gov. Evers announced that “The Grove Apartments” in Stevens Point will be awarded over $1.4 million in State and Federal Housing Tax Credits to renovate the property..

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Woman in Weston incident was stabbed to death by man police shot
Anthony Bishop, 29
Break-in suspect accused of stealing squad during Rothschild arrest
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020
Lincoln High School students to be released early following report of threat
Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game

Latest News

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Despite COVID-19 vaccine progress, Wisconsin reports higher cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday (4/27) said the state is doing a review of...
AG Kaul launches clergy sex abuse probe
Fire at Lincoln Wood Plant on April 27
Fire at Merrill wood plant likely caused by lightning
Courtesy: CNN
EAA AirVenture returns with coronavirus safety protocols