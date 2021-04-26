Advertisement

Vaccinated Americans can vacation in Europe this summer, official says

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a year after nonessential travel was shut down, Americans who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed to vacation in Europe this summer.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will be able to travel to and within the European Union this summer. However, he did not offer a timeline on when tourist travel might open up.

He also did not provide any details on exactly how it would work, such as how tourists would prove they’ve been vaccinated.

The EU halted all nonessential travel more than a year ago in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates about 28% of Americans are now fully vaccinated against the virus and 42% have received at least one vaccine dose.

Because of Brexit, the United Kingdom is no longer a part of the EU, so it’s not clear if U.S. citizens would be welcome to visit there as well.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin: 795 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths
A forest industry cooperative hopes to buy the closed Verso mill in Wisconsin Rapids and get it...
First of its kind multi-state cooperative says it’s just waiting on Verso’s call in order to begin reopening the Wisconsin Rapids mill
Coronavirus generic
State reports 19 new deaths attributed to COVID-19
Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead
Caron McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000 for not...
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS tape more than 20 years ago

Latest News

Amherst native and NFL draft prospect Garrett Groshek.
Groshek on the cusp of NFL dream
From early Monday morning to late morning.
First Alert Weather: Messy wintry weather overnight into Monday morning
A wintry mix developing overnight, lasting into the morning especially north. All precipitation...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
garden
Merrill Garden turned into Local Business