Advertisement

Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin

A Scripps health official draws from a vile the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it to a...
A Scripps health official draws from a vile the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it to a patient at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Del Mar, Calif. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)(Nelvin C. Cepeda | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Wisconsinites, the Department of Health Services reports.

DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 4.1 million doses have been given out to residents since the start of the rollout, 5,496 of which were given out this week.

A slowdown in vaccine administration is evident, as the total number of shots administered has decreased each week for the past three weeks. There were 290,289 shots given out in the Badger State last week, 58,839 less than the week before.

Vaccinators such as Public Health Madison & Dane County and SSM Health reported last week that they had thousands of open appointments, noting that they had more supplies.

Overall in the state, just over 42% of residents have already received at least one dose and 31.5% have completed their vaccination series.

The 65 and older age group reached a new milestone as well over the weekend, with eight in 10 residents receiving at least one vaccine. Around 73.9% of people are completely vaccinated.

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported

There were zero COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday in the Badger State, DHS reports, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state remaining at 6,756.

The total number of hospitalizations in the state surpassed 29,000 on Monday, as 34 patients were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19. DHS notes there has been no significant change in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the South Central region of the state, over the past two-week period that was tracked.

DHS confirmed 367 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 602. There have been 595,049 cases ever recorded.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Woman in Weston incident was stabbed to death by man police shot
Cam Besonen
Authorities searching for autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Anthony Bishop, 29
Break-in suspect accused of stealing squad during Rothschild arrest
A forest industry cooperative hopes to buy the closed Verso mill in Wisconsin Rapids and get it...
First of its kind multi-state cooperative says it’s just waiting on Verso’s call in order to begin reopening the Wisconsin Rapids mill
Benefit raises funds for man paralyzed after deer hunting accident
Benefit raises money for man paralyzed after deer hunting accident