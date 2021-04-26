Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Wisconsinites, the Department of Health Services reports.

DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 4.1 million doses have been given out to residents since the start of the rollout, 5,496 of which were given out this week.

A slowdown in vaccine administration is evident, as the total number of shots administered has decreased each week for the past three weeks. There were 290,289 shots given out in the Badger State last week, 58,839 less than the week before.

Vaccinators such as Public Health Madison & Dane County and SSM Health reported last week that they had thousands of open appointments, noting that they had more supplies.

Overall in the state, just over 42% of residents have already received at least one dose and 31.5% have completed their vaccination series.

The 65 and older age group reached a new milestone as well over the weekend, with eight in 10 residents receiving at least one vaccine. Around 73.9% of people are completely vaccinated.

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported

There were zero COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday in the Badger State, DHS reports, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state remaining at 6,756.

The total number of hospitalizations in the state surpassed 29,000 on Monday, as 34 patients were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19. DHS notes there has been no significant change in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the South Central region of the state, over the past two-week period that was tracked.

DHS confirmed 367 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 602. There have been 595,049 cases ever recorded.

