Lincoln High School students to be released early following report of threat
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A timeline has been released for parents to pick-up their students from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.
Around 1:25 p.m. Monday a student reported to administration that they observed a possible non-specific threat. An ongoing investigation is occurring in consultation with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.
