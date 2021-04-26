Lincoln High School students to be released early following report of threat

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A timeline has been released for parents to pick-up their students from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

Around 1:25 p.m. Monday a student reported to administration that they observed a possible non-specific threat. An ongoing investigation is occurring in consultation with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

