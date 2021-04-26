Advertisement

Lincoln High School students to be released early following report of threat

Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020(WRPS)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A timeline has been released for parents to pick-up their students from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

Around 1:25 p.m. Monday a student reported to administration that they observed a possible non-specific threat. An ongoing investigation is occurring in consultation with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

