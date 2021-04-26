Advertisement

Kaul reaches $242K settlement on manure spills

Attorney General Josh Kaul has reached a $242,000 settlement to resolve pollution violations...
Attorney General Josh Kaul has reached a $242,000 settlement to resolve pollution violations resulting from manure spills in 2017 and 2019.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Josh Kaul has reached a $242,000 settlement to resolve pollution violations resulting from manure spills in 2017 and 2019. The state Justice Department announced the settlements with K&D Manure Handling, Inc. and Wild Rose Dairy LLC on Monday.

They were brokered earlier this month. State attorneys alleged K&D and Wild Rose caused spills in Otter Creek in Vernon County, resulting in fish kills.

They also alleged K&D caused a spill in Bostwick Creek in La Crosse County, causing another fish kill. Republicans passed a lame-duck law in 2018 that requires Kaul to get legislative approval before signing off on settlements, but DOJ officials said the law wasn’t triggered because the settlements were reached before lawsuits were filed.

