First Alert Weather : Wintry start to the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Temperatures will get a quick warm up for the beginning of the new work week, as a very strong storm pushes into Wisconsin Monday and Tuesday, bringing showers, warmer weather and gusty winds. Snow showers will be possible for the start of Monday, with areas of slushy accumulation possible through mid-morning, especially north of Highway 29. In addition, areas of freezing drizzle and rain will remain possible throughout the morning as temperatures slowly climb into the 40s by early afternoon.

Light showers continue in the Northwoods throughout the afternoon. (WSAW)

As the storm system continues Tuesday, temperatures return to the 50s and 60s, which will help trigger more showers and occasional thundershowers throughout the day and evening. Most rain totals will remain 0.25″-0.50″ south of Highway 29, with more than 0.50″ north of Highway 29.

High pressure will build back into the region for Wednesday throughout the end of the week, with temperatures dropping back into the 50s and lower 60s for the end of the week.

Expect drier conditions and warmer weather to return for the weekend, with another small chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday of next week.

Temps will continue to warm up a little more for the middle of May (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.