Advertisement

EU launches legal action against AstraZeneca

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sits on a general practitioner's table during a...
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sits on a general practitioner's table during a vaccination campaign in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says it’s launched legal action against vaccine maker AstraZeneca for failing to respect the terms of its contract with the EU.

Spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker says “the Commission has started last Friday legal action against the company AstraZeneca on the basis of breaches of the advance purchase agreement.”

He said Monday that the reason for the legal action was that “some terms of the contract have not been respected” and that “the company has not been in a position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure a timely delivery of doses.”

AstraZeneca’s contract with the European Union foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among the 27 member countries, with option for a further 100 million.

But only 30 million doses were delivered in the first quarter of 2021, and the company says it can only provide 70 million in the second quarter, rather than the 180 million it had promised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cam Besonen
Authorities searching for autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Benefit raises funds for man paralyzed after deer hunting accident
Benefit raises money for man paralyzed after deer hunting accident
A 40-year-old Spanish man has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly...
Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19
Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Murder, other charges filed against man in shooting of girl at McDonald’s drive-thru
From early Monday morning to late morning.
First Alert Weather: Messy wintry weather Monday morning becoming rain showers by afternoon

Latest News

Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Plea hearing Monday for man charged with fatally stabbing 2 brothers
Apple's new products for 2021 have been revealed.
Consumer watch: Apple unveils Airtags and more
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
FILE - In this March 21, 2021 file photo, people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Student’s Snapchat profanity leads to high court speech case