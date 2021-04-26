DOJ: Woman in Weston incident was stabbed to death by man police shot

WESTON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the woman found dead during the early morning hours of April 23 at Weston apartment had been stabbed to death.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Everest Metro Police Officers responded to the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes at the corner of Neupert Avenue and Ferge Street. Investigators said officers entered the building and heard a woman screaming inside the apartment.

Investigators said officers were confronted by an armed man. During the incident, the officers discharged their weapons. The man was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition. The investigation has also confirmed that the deceased woman was the 911 caller and was killed by the man. Their names have not been released.

Upon entry to the apartment, officers located the body of a woman.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

DCI is leading the investigation into both the officers discharging their weapons and the death. DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.