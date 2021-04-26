Advertisement

Caufield to make NHL debut Monday night

(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTREAL, Quebec, Canada (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Cole Caufield will make his NHL debut on Monday night for the Montreal Canadiens on the road against the Calgary Flames.

The Hobey Baker Award winner with Wisconsin was called up to Montreal’s taxi squad last weekend after just two AHL games where he totaled three goals and four points. The Canadiens selected Caufield with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Puck-drop is set for 5:30 p.m. CST.

