Caufield to make NHL debut Monday night

MONTREAL, Quebec, Canada (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Cole Caufield will make his NHL debut on Monday night for the Montreal Canadiens on the road against the Calgary Flames.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Cole Caufield effectuera ses débuts dans la LNH ce soir à Calgary.



Dominique Ducharme confirms that Cole Caufield will make his NHL debut tonight in Calgary.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/osUWBTKfIm — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 26, 2021

The Hobey Baker Award winner with Wisconsin was called up to Montreal’s taxi squad last weekend after just two AHL games where he totaled three goals and four points. The Canadiens selected Caufield with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Puck-drop is set for 5:30 p.m. CST.

