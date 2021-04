WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the region’s beloved ice cream shops will open for the season Friday.

Briq’s Riverlife Park location, located at 1506 N River Dr. in Wausau will open April 30.

We’re excited to announce that our Riverlife Park location in Wausau will be opening for the season this Friday April... Posted by Briq's Soft Serve on Sunday, April 25, 2021

Briq’s has locations in Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Rhinelander and Minocqua.

