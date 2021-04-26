Advertisement

Authorities searching for autistic teen in Upper Michigan

Cam Besonen
Cam Besonen(Cam Besonen)
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING, Mich. (WLUC/WSAW) - Authorities in Paulding, Michigan are searching for a 17-year-old boy with autism. Cam Besonen, 17, is missing in the Paulding area of southern Ontonagon County. Paulding is about 40 minutes from Eagle River, Wisconsin.

Besonen was last seen Friday, around 5:45 p.m. in Haight township. Besonen was wearing a blue jacket and light blue jeans.

A member of the public tells Newschannel 7 people are meeting Monday at 7:30 am at Maple Grove Town Hall in Paulding to do a ground search.

There are numerous agencies involved in the search, including a K-9 unit. Along with about 500 volunteers. Superior Search and Rescue are also using drone footage to search for the missing teen.

Besonen is non-verbal. His mother, Jill Keeley-Besonen, is asking for your prayers. She said Cam has no sense of direction and cannot yell for help.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin: 795 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths
A forest industry cooperative hopes to buy the closed Verso mill in Wisconsin Rapids and get it...
First of its kind multi-state cooperative says it’s just waiting on Verso’s call in order to begin reopening the Wisconsin Rapids mill
Coronavirus generic
State reports 19 new deaths attributed to COVID-19
Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead
Caron McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000 for not...
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS tape more than 20 years ago

Latest News

When honor flights resume, they’ll require a COVID-19 vaccine.
Honor Flights to require COVID-19 vaccine
Kerry on K has grown from 500 seedlings one year ago to several thousand now, growing to 25...
A Merrill hobby garden turns into a business
From early Monday morning to late morning.
First Alert Weather: Messy wintry weather overnight into Monday morning
A wintry mix/snow develops tonight in the north, while a mix to rain showers in Central...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast