Authorities searching for autistic teen in Upper Michigan

PAULDING, Mich. (WLUC/WSAW) - Authorities in Paulding, Michigan are searching for a 17-year-old boy with autism. Cam Besonen, 17, is missing in the Paulding area of southern Ontonagon County. Paulding is about 40 minutes from Eagle River, Wisconsin.

Besonen was last seen Friday, around 5:45 p.m. in Haight township. Besonen was wearing a blue jacket and light blue jeans.

A member of the public tells Newschannel 7 people are meeting Monday at 7:30 am at Maple Grove Town Hall in Paulding to do a ground search.

There are numerous agencies involved in the search, including a K-9 unit. Along with about 500 volunteers. Superior Search and Rescue are also using drone footage to search for the missing teen.

Besonen is non-verbal. His mother, Jill Keeley-Besonen, is asking for your prayers. She said Cam has no sense of direction and cannot yell for help.

