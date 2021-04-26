Advertisement

1 arrested after break-in at Antigo Middle School

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody after an incident that triggered an alarm at the Antigo Middle School.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Monday. Deputies from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department assisted police in searching the building. Investigators found damage and noticed some items missing.

The suspect was arrested about an hour later at a separate location. Police said there was no danger to students.

The suspect’s name and age have not been released.

Please see the below press release regarding this morning's incident.

Posted by Antigo Police Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cam Besonen
Authorities searching for autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Benefit raises funds for man paralyzed after deer hunting accident
Benefit raises money for man paralyzed after deer hunting accident
A 40-year-old Spanish man has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly...
Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19
A forest industry cooperative hopes to buy the closed Verso mill in Wisconsin Rapids and get it...
First of its kind multi-state cooperative says it’s just waiting on Verso’s call in order to begin reopening the Wisconsin Rapids mill
Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Murder, other charges filed against man in shooting of girl at McDonald’s drive-thru

Latest News

Anthony Bishop, 29
Break-in suspect accused of stealing squad during Rothschild arrest
Attorney General Josh Kaul has reached a $242,000 settlement to resolve pollution violations...
Kaul reaches $242K settlement on manure spills
Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Woman in Weston incident was stabbed to death by man police shot
Briq’s Riverlife location to open Friday