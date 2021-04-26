1 arrested after break-in at Antigo Middle School

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody after an incident that triggered an alarm at the Antigo Middle School.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Monday. Deputies from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department assisted police in searching the building. Investigators found damage and noticed some items missing.

The suspect was arrested about an hour later at a separate location. Police said there was no danger to students.

The suspect’s name and age have not been released.

