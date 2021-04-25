Wausau nonprofit aiding veterans is a finalist for a $100,000 grant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Patriot K9s of Wisconsin is one of three nonprofits in the running for a $100,000 grant award.

The grant will come from Impact100 Greater Wausau, a women’s organization that recognizes nonprofits working in education, arts and culture, family, health and wellness, and environment.

Patriot K9s of Wisconsin trains different breeds of dogs to become service dogs for veterans. Executive Director Lani Rethaber says the organization’s mission is to help veterans in need transition back into a life after the military.

“We train psychiatric service dogs for veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma,” Rethaber explained.

The organization provides a service dog for veterans without one, training and supplies, all for free. Rethaber says winning this grant would help the organization fund those things for two years and help over a dozen veterans.

“This would help fund our help fund our Puppy Raiser Program and keep enough equipment and supplies,” Rethaber said. “It costs about $5,500 a year to raise a dog.”

Impact100 Greater Wausau will announce the winner of the $100,000 grant May 10, according to the press release. The other two finalists will receive a $6,000 grant.

