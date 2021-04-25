UWSP Baseball Swept in Non-Conference Doubleheader

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team (18-7) conceded an early big inning in each game of a doubleheader loss to No. 8 UW-Whitewater (22-4) in non-conference play on Saturday. UWSP fell in game one, 12-5, before a 17-1 loss in game two.

Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) hit his team-best eighth home run of the season, one of two hits on the day. Tommy Duddleston (Chicago, Ill./De La Salle Institute) also hit safely in both games with an RBI and a run scored.

Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) had two hits in game one with an RBI. Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) hit a home run and scored twice.

Game 1 - UWSP 5, UWW 12 The Warhawks turned six hits and two walks into seven runs in the third inning.

Matt Baumann (New Berlin, Wis./Eisenhower) was hit by a pitch to start the fourth. Kyle Finger (Clintonville, Wis./Clintonville) singled and Jakob Boos (Littleton, Colo./Heritage) drew a walk to load the bases. Duddleston drove in one with a groundout as did Simmons to make it 7-2.

UWW immediately got the two runs back in the fifth on two hits.

Nelson belted a solo home run to left to start the seventh. Comer singled, Baumann walked and Mitchell Manns (Oconto Falls, Wis./Oconto Falls) was hit by a pitch but UWSP left the bases loaded.

Duddleston doubled to center to begin the eighth and advanced to third on an error. Nelson was hit by a pitch and Comer lifted a sac fly to center. Quin Henwood (Appleton, Wis./North) hit an RBI single as UWSP got within 9-5.

The Warhawks scored three in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Game 2 - UWSP 1, UWW 17 (7) UWW put up seven runs in the top of the first to put a stranglehold on game two. A single run in the third and five more in the fourth gave the visitors a 13-0 lead.

Simmons homered with one out in the bottom of the fourth, UWSP’s first hit of the game.

The Warhawks added a single tally in the fifth, two more in the sixth and another in the seventh.

UWSP’s only other hit in the game was an infield single by Duddleston to lead off the sixth.

UWSP will face UW-Eau Claire on the road on Wednesday (April 28). First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.

