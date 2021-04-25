First Alert Weather: Increasing clouds today, a wintry mix later tonight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It started off bright across North Central Wisconsin but clouds will be on the increase as the day wears on in advance of the next weather maker impacting the region for later tonight. Cool with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A mix of rain/snow showers expected overnight into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

A mix of rain/snow showers, with a bit of sleet is expected overnight into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Overcast tonight with a mix of rain/snow showers developing in Central Wisconsin toward or after midnight, while snow showers will fall across the Northwoods overnight, mixing with sleet and rain toward daybreak. Snowfall of a coating to a slushy inch is possible, especially on non-paved surfaces in the Northwoods, while up to a slushy couple tenths of an inch of snow/sleet is possible closer to Highway 29. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Rain showers will wind down during the morning on Monday. (WSAW)

Morning rain/snow showers in the north and rain showers in Central Wisconsin will wind down. Otherwise mostly cloudy and continued cool for the beginning of the work week. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be warmer with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and a risk of showers or storms later the day and at night. No severe storms are expected but stronger storms could produce downpours, gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Highs on Tuesday will range from the mid 50s north, to the mid to upper 60s across Central Wisconsin. Morning showers on Wednesday, then mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Some warmer weather is in the works this week. (WSAW)

Some sunshine on Friday and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Warmer for the upcoming weekend. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday as readings soar into the low to mid 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with a chance of showers or storms later in the day. High in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.