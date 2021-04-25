Consumer Alert: Amazon robocalls on the rise, beware of COVID-19 vaccine survey scams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Worse than ever.”

That’s how one viewer describes the amount of Amazon robocalls he’s receiving.

Another viewer, named Barb, e-mailed Action 2 News, saying “I don’t know if I’m the only one in the area receiving these calls. Molly from Amazon has called nine times in the last hour to tell me there is a $720 fraudulent charge on my Amazon account. I have never ordered anything from Amazon.”

Many people are frustrated with the fake calls and e-mails, and Amazon scams have moved into the top three complaints into the Wisconsin Consumer Protection Hotline for the month of March.

A recording of one of those scam calls sounds like this:

“Suspicious incoming charge of $729 on your Amazon account from Dayton, Ohio. For dispute on this charge, press one to connect with our Amazon customer care representatives.”

“Amazon is essential to everyone’s life, these days it seems,” said Lara Sutherlin of the Wisconsin Division of Consumer Protection. “We’re seeing scams around fake Amazon purchases.”

Sutherlin adds fake Amazon callers are relentless, and know eventually, they can get someone to bite.

“If you’re concerned about an Amazon scam, maybe you are concerned, because maybe you’ve purchased, and maybe you do think this is you. But use the number you know is accurate. Look in your order e-mail and find out how to contact them and ask that question,” said Sutherlin. “By no means should you respond to the number they give you. It’s a scam, and Amazon is not going to leave you a phone number like that.”

Sutherlin also wants people to watch out for COVID-19 vaccine survey scams, which we reported on during a Consumer First Alert last month.

The vaccine survey scams look like they’re coming from Pfizer, Moderna or Astra-Zeneca, and try to get you to take a post vaccine survey, and pay for a reward.

“There’s a fake vaccine survey coming out, asking you to fill out a limited time survey and you get a free reward. And then guess what - you have to pay for the shipping to get this reward. That’s another way you can figure out if something is a scam, if they’re asking you for money. There’s no money that should be involved for surveys related to the vaccine or to get on a list, so anytime there’s money involved, a credit card, a gift card - that is a scam,” said Sutherlin.

If you want to check on a concerning call or e-mail, or want to file a consumer complaint, call Consumer Protection at 1-800-422-7128.

