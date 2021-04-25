Candre Belts Three Home Runs, Pointers Tally 22 Runs in Split with UWEC

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Led by Maddie Candre’s (St. Charles, Ill./East) three home runs, the UW-Stevens Point softball team (17-12, 4-6) hit six long balls on the day in a split with leader frontrunner UW-Eau Claire (19-11, 7-3). The Pointers won game one, 11-3, in run-rule fashion, the first UWSP victory over UWEC since 2011. In game two, the Pointers battled from behind all game in a 16-11 defeat.

Candre racked up six hits on the day, three of which went over the fence. She had seven RBI and scored five runs. She also drew two walks.

Sara Traxel (Oak Creek, Wis./Oak Creek) also collected six hits on the day. She hit a home run and scored four runs.

Sammy Buerger (Oshkosh, Wis./North) and Rachael Wakefield (River Falls, Wis./River Falls) hit safely in both games. Buerger hit a home run, drove in three and scored three times. Wakefield had three hits, drove in four and scored a run.

Game 1 - UWSP 11, UWEC 3 (6) Candre started the first inning with a single. Lauren Luedtke (Lomira, Wis./Lomira) followed with a single up the middle and both advanced on a sac bunt. Traxel drew a walk to load the bases. Madi Greenaberg (Downers Grove, Ill./North) pushed a single through the left side to plate the first run. Wakefield followed with a sac fly and 2-0 UWSP lead.

Megan Lawrence (Antioch, Ill./Antioch Community) ripped a one-out double to left-center in the second. Candre followed with her first home run of the day, a two run shot to left-center, to give the Pointers a 4-1 lead.

Home runs continued to built UWSP’s advantage. Traxel led off the third with a solo shot. In the fourth, Lawrence and Candre went yard back-to-back for a 7-2 lead.

Becca Geiyer (Grayslake, Ill./Warren Township) singled with one down in the fifth. Delaney Kunkel (Manhattan, Ill./Lincoln Way West) followed suit with a base knock. A UWEC error loaded the bases and another miscue by the Blugolds allowed a run to score. Candre then hit an RBI single. Two batters later, Buerger drove in a run with a hit as the lead reached 10-3.Wakefield led off the sixth with a single. She scored on a double by Geiyer to close out the run-rule win.Makenna Tkach (Streator, Ill./Marquette Academy) picked up victory number 12 with 5.1 solid innings of work. She struck out five and scattered three hits.

Game 2 - UWSP 11, UWEC 16 UWEC went deep twice and posted five runs in the top of the first.

Candre drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first. Two batters later, Buerger crushed a two-run home run to left-center to make it 5-2.Down 10-2, Buerger led off the third with a walk. Traxel singled and a walk to Greenaberg loaded the bases. Wakefield drove in one with a hit and Geiyer another on a fielder’s choice. Lawrence also drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Candre ripped a double to plate two more as UWSP got within 10-7.Buerger and Mackenzie Niespodzany (Pulaski, Wis./Pulaski) drew walks in the fourth. Wakefield ripped a single up the middle to push in a run for a 10-8 score.

UWEC scored five runs in the fifth on six hits to put UWSP’s deficit at 15-8.In the sixth, Burger drew a base on balls with one out. Traxel singled and consecutive walks by Greenaberg and Wakefield plated one. Geiyer lifted a sac fly to center for another run, but UWSP left the bases loaded.

Candre belted her third home run of the day to start the seventh, but the Pointers couldn’t tack on any more in the defeat.

The Pointers conclude the home stand on Wednesday (April 28) against UW-Platteville. First pitch at McCarty Memorial Field is at 2:00 p.m.

