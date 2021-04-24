Village of Weston launches rummage sale app

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Weston launched a rummage sale app Friday to help people in the area find the best deals.

The interactive mapping system allows sellers to upload their sale information, including dates, times, locations, and even photos.

Shoppers can sort by date and click on individual sales to see what sort of treasures may await them.

“We had some capabilities with some of the tools we have here that we could create a mapping application and submittal form that’s pretty easy that we could basically for the whole season have mapping of where people’s rummage sales are throughout the whole village,” Nate Crowe, Directory of Technology Service said.

You can access the interactive map on your desktop or cell phone.

