Advertisement

Tiger Woods on crutches in Instagram photo

Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California...
Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.(Source: CNN, INSTAGRAM/TIGERWOODS)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A post on Tiger Woods’ Instagram account Friday shows the smiling golf legend on crutches on a fairway with his dog sitting faithfully nearby.

It’s Wood’s first public photo since his horrific car accident earlier this year.

In the post, Woods wrote, “my course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.

Weeks after the crash, police said the main causes were speed and Woods’ inability to negotiate a curve.

As he approached the bend in the road, Woods apparently accidentally hit the gas when he meant to hit the brakes, according to authorities.

Woods was hospitalized for several weeks but is now recovering at home while doing rehab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead
Lumber prices triple over one year
Lumber prices triple over last year and continue to increase
Heather Turner, 51, Dan Jaje, 46
2 charged for alleged roles in Antigo overdose death
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal

Latest News

Saturday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain/snow showers on Saturday
A CDC panel voted to resume use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk
Two people were hurt Friday evening after a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 73 in Wood...
2 hurt after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 73 in Wood County
Some parents in Childress are outraged after they say a church taught their children explicit...
Parents outraged, say Texas church taught sex education without parental consent