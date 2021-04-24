Advertisement

SRO comes up with new way to help keep students safer in school

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a parent’s worst nightmare, a school going into lockdown and immediately wondering if your child is safe.

For “Officer Andy”, safety in schools is his priority.

“That’s my main focus any time myself or the other officers are in the building,” he says.

Rice lake school resource officer Andy Jondreau says that’s why he asks teachers to keep classroom doors locked.

“With students coming in and going to different classrooms or different specials and things like that, it was interrupting their class time having to go and open their door all the time,” he says/

To help limit those interruptions, Officer Andy started a lesson in trial and error; How could the doors be locked and allow students to come and go?

“It’s just a piece of laminated tagboard with a couple magnets on it.”

He designed a magnet that fits over the door lock that allows for the doors to remain locked yet allow students to come and go.

But the design wasn’t durable enough.

That’s how Officer Andy ended up in principal Natalie Springer’s office.

“When Officer Andy and I were talking about this, he wanted to come up with an idea where we could pull them out of the door if the emergency came about,” she says.

A little bit of duct tape, or in this case...

“It’s just a larger flexible magnet with a larger piece of gorilla tape wrapped around it,” Officer Andy says. “The door can close and still be locked.”

He says it’s so simple, a child can do it.

“They can tell a kid, one of the students, to go pull the tab and shut the door. Then it’s done, it’s locked.”

While Officer Andy hopes the pull tab magnets are never used in an emergency situation, it is always important to be prepared.

“It’s like that old adage of the duck. Under the water you’re paddling like crazy, but on the top you’re still calm. Just try to keep things moving and stay on top of stuff.”

All while making sure students and staff feel safe in their learning environment.

Officer Andy says he will be testing the new devices at Hilltop Elementary to make sure they stand up to everyday wear and tear, with hopes to have one on every door across the Rice Lake school district.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead
Lumber prices triple over one year
Lumber prices triple over last year and continue to increase
Heather Turner, 51, Dan Jaje, 46
2 charged for alleged roles in Antigo overdose death
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal

Latest News

A vial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
Hmong are focus of Appleton COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Cows eat at Miltrim Farms in Athens.
Higher corn and soybean prices impact dairy farmers
Rummage sale enthusiasts in Weston have a new tool at their fingertips
Village of Weston launches rummage sale app
Saturday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain/snow showers on Saturday
Two people were hurt Friday evening after a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 73 in Wood...
2 hurt after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 73 in Wood County