Advertisement

SPASH blows out Green Bay Preble to finish regular season above .500

By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The SPASH Panthers defeated Green Bay Preble on the road 31-7 to finish their alternate spring regular season schedule at 3-2.

While no state champion will be crowned for the alternate spring season, the Fox Valley Classic Crossover will serve as postseason play for SPASH and other teams in that conference starting next Friday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead
Wisconsin: 795 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths
Lumber prices triple over one year
Lumber prices triple over last year and continue to increase
Heather Turner, 51, Dan Jaje, 46
2 charged for alleged roles in Antigo overdose death
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher accused of inappropriately touching student charged with 1st-degree child sexual assault

Latest News

Marisnick stars as Cubs pound Brewers for 4th straight win
Pointers Remain in First-Place Tie After Massive Ninth-Inning
Podcast Logo
WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast 51: A New Woman in Charge
The logo for the newly branded Wausau Cyclones.
RiverWolves change ownership, will become Wausau Cyclones