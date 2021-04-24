SPASH blows out Green Bay Preble to finish regular season above .500

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The SPASH Panthers defeated Green Bay Preble on the road 31-7 to finish their alternate spring regular season schedule at 3-2.

While no state champion will be crowned for the alternate spring season, the Fox Valley Classic Crossover will serve as postseason play for SPASH and other teams in that conference starting next Friday.

