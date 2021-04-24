Hmong are focus of Appleton COVID-19 vaccination clinic

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley organizations are partnering to get the COVID-19 vaccine to more people in the Hmong community this weekend.

Ascension Wisconsin is holding a pop-up clinic Saturday at the Long Cheng Marketplace, 1804 S. Lawe St., in Appleton, for anyone 18 and older. The clinic is open from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

“This is a hard to serve population that we are reaching out to,” said Long Vue, Executive Director of Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association (WUCMAA).

Vue believes there are a number of barriers the Hmong community faces when it comes to getting vaccinated.

“The elderly, the ones that cannot speak the language that well, no access to computer or don’t even have email,” said Vue.

The pop-up clinic is meant to take away those challenges.

“Go to a place you’re familiar, you’re comfortable. There’s a Hmong individual that can help you with translation. We even have a pharmacist, Hmong, there that can help you with any question you have on being vaccinated,” said Vue. “To ease the fear of going to get the shots, I think that’s critical.”

“We’ve tried to make it as easy as possible eliminating any barriers that we can foresee that would prevent someone from coming in to get the vaccine. Just name, date of birth, that’s all. No ID, no insurance card, just show up and get the vaccine,” said Nichole Gladney, Ascension Wisconsin Director of Community Outreach and Engagement.

Appointments are strongly recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted. Call (920) 328-5170 (Hmong and English). The line will be open until 9 p.m. Friday, but people are able to leave voicemails at anytime and someone will reach out to them on Saturday.

People will receive the Moderna vaccine. A second clinic will be held at Long Cheng Marketplace on Saturday, May 22, to give everyone their second dose.

”With Ascension this is our mission to be sure that we’re serving the most vulnerable in all of our communities that we represent and this is a perfect example, wonderful partnership, to be able to provide this service,” said Gladney.

A service tailored for a marginalized population that would otherwise struggle to access vaccinations.

“So that they feel they are being welcome getting the shots rather than to put barriers on them,” said Vue.

The Wisconsin Department of Human Services reported Thursday that 34% of Wisconsin’s Asian population has had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, second only to Whites at 38.6%, but they lag behind in being fully vaccinated, with 19.1% of Asians fully vaccinated compared to 28.3% of Whites.

The vaccination clinic is a partnership of (listed alphabetically): Ascension Wisconsin, CAP Services, The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, Long Cheng Marketplace, Red Shoes Inc., Tri-County Multicultural Communications Committee (TCMCC), United Way of the Fox Cities, and Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association (WUCMAA).

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.