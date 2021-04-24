First Alert Weather: Chilly tonight, rain/snow showers Sunday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds and any lingering showers will be out of the area by sunset. Mainly clear and chilly tonight with lows ranging from the low to mid 20s north, to the mid to upper 20s central and south.

Sun giving way to clouds on Sunday, cool. (WSAW)

Sunshine to start on Sunday, followed by increasing clouds for the midday. Mostly cloudy during the afternoon, still cool. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. A warm front will shift north toward Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday. Rain and snow showers are expected in the region Sunday night, changing to rain showers in the early morning hours across Central Wisconsin, while some flakes will still be flying in the north until after daybreak. Mostly cloudy for the rest of the day on Monday with afternoon readings ranging from the mid to upper 50s north, low to mid 60s central and south.

Temps rising into the 60s to low 70s. (WSAW)

Times of showers and storms are expected Tuesday afternoon and night. (WSAW)

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with variably cloudy conditions. Low pressure and a cold front will slide our way late day into Tuesday night. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected. The storms are not expected to be severe but could cause gusty winds, downpours, and small hail. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers Wednesday morning will wind down, then mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Highs around 60.

A roller coaster ride of high temperatures in the next several days. (WSAW)

Clouds will be more common than breaks of sun on Thursday with daytime temps topping out in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy and warmer next Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.