Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Chilly tonight, rain/snow showers Sunday night

Clearing this evening with lows below freezing. Rain/snow showers arriving tomorrow night.
Clearing this evening, with a starlit and chilly night.
Clearing this evening, with a starlit and chilly night.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds and any lingering showers will be out of the area by sunset. Mainly clear and chilly tonight with lows ranging from the low to mid 20s north, to the mid to upper 20s central and south.

Sun giving way to clouds on Sunday, cool.
Sun giving way to clouds on Sunday, cool.(WSAW)

Sunshine to start on Sunday, followed by increasing clouds for the midday. Mostly cloudy during the afternoon, still cool. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. A warm front will shift north toward Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday. Rain and snow showers are expected in the region Sunday night, changing to rain showers in the early morning hours across Central Wisconsin, while some flakes will still be flying in the north until after daybreak. Mostly cloudy for the rest of the day on Monday with afternoon readings ranging from the mid to upper 50s north, low to mid 60s central and south.

Temps rising into the 60s to low 70s.
Temps rising into the 60s to low 70s.(WSAW)
Times of showers and storms are expected Tuesday afternoon and night.
Times of showers and storms are expected Tuesday afternoon and night.(WSAW)

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with variably cloudy conditions. Low pressure and a cold front will slide our way late day into Tuesday night. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected. The storms are not expected to be severe but could cause gusty winds, downpours, and small hail. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers Wednesday morning will wind down, then mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Highs around 60.

A roller coaster ride of high temperatures in the next several days.
A roller coaster ride of high temperatures in the next several days.(WSAW)

Clouds will be more common than breaks of sun on Thursday with daytime temps topping out in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy and warmer next Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead
Wisconsin: 795 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths
A forest industry cooperative hopes to buy the closed Verso mill in Wisconsin Rapids and get it...
First of its kind multi-state cooperative says it’s just waiting on Verso’s call in order to begin reopening the Wisconsin Rapids mill
Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher accused of inappropriately touching student charged with 1st-degree child sexual assault
Two people were hurt Friday evening after a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 73 in Wood...
2 hurt after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 73 in Wood County

Latest News

Saturday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain/snow showers on Saturday
Scattered showers late this afternoon into this evening.
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Increasing clouds this morning with a chance of showers later in the afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast