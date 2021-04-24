Advertisement

Benefit raises money for man paralyzed after deer hunting accident

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dozens of people came together Saturday to support a Marathon’s man road to recovery.

Brent Nieslowski was diagnosed with quadriplegic paralysis last fall after a deer hunting incident.

“I’m a big deer hunter,” Brent explained. “it’s always been my passion. But unfortunately, on November 2nd, I fell out of my tree. My tree-stand broke and over 100 days later, here I am.”

After months of physical therapy, Brent has gained some mobility, but he says he will not stop until he’s able to walk again.

“Through my faith in God and all the prayers,” Brent expressed, “I’m able to make a decent recovery and I’m going to continue to get stronger, and hopefully make a full recovery and walk again.”

Brent is planning to participate in more, intense aquatic physical therapy in Texas later this year. His wife, Jodi Nieslowski, says a family friend organized the Brent Strong Benefit to raise money for the expenses.

“We expect honestly somewhere around 500 people to come in and out of here.”

Dozens of donated prizes were raffled off Saturday, including kids’ bikes, an African safari trip, a pellet grill and more, according to Jodi.

Jodi and Brent say they don’t have a goal of an amount of money they hope to raise, but they’re grateful for the community’s support.

