2 hurt after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 73 in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people were hurt Friday evening after a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 73 in Wood County.

According to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, three vehicles were traveling westbound on State Highway 73 approaching Carousel Ct Friday at 5:02 p.m.

The vehicle in front was slowing to turn left onto Carousel Ct. when the vehicle behind it didn’t notice and abruptly braked to avoid hitting the first vehicle. The third vehicle involved was a pickup truck and it rear-ended the second vehicle. Deputies say there was extensive damage.

The pickup truck then went into the oncoming lane on State Highway 73 and hit an oncoming passenger car head-on.

The passenger in the second vehicle was transported by ambulance with minor injuries. The driver of the passenger car that was hit head-on was also transported with minor injuries.

State Highway 73 was closed between State Highway 13 and County Highway Z for about an hour.

The crash is still under investigation.

Nekoosa Police, Port Edwards Police, Wood County Sheriff’s Rescue, Nekoosa Fire, Wisconsin Rapid Ambulance, and Saratoga First Responders all assisted the sheriff’s department.

