WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast 51: A New Woman in Charge

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a new person in charge of the WIAA and it’s Steven’s Point native Stephanie Hauser.

Last Friday, the former SPASH athletic director was voted the executive director of the WIAA, becoming the first woman to do so.

Matt Infield talks with Hauser about making history and the challenges that lie ahead for the WIAA.

