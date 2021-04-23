Advertisement

Sen. Johnson would oppose government effort for ‘vaccine passport’

FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol...
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP/WSAW) - Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying in a radio interview “what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?”

Johnson made the comments Thursday during an interview with conservative talk radio host Vicki McKenna. Contrary to what medical experts advise, Johnson has said he doesn’t need to be vaccinated because he had COVID-19 in the fall.

The Associated Press reports he went further on Thursday, questioning why anyone would get vaccinated or worry about why others have not. Johnson says he sees “no reason to be pushing vaccines on people.”

