Wisconsin DHS transitions to CDC’s VaccineFinder website

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With everyone age 16 and older eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, a new tool called VaccineFinder is making the appointment process a little easier. Now that nearly 30% of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series, state health officials say vaccinators are not seeing as much demand as they once were. As of today, the state has administered more than 4 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in just 4 months.

“4 million doses down, and about another 3 million doses to go to reach 80% community immunity,” said Deputy Secretary, Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Now that the gap between supply and demand is starting to close, health officials are focused on reaching those who have difficulty getting vaccinated or who might be hesitant. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced they will begin using VaccineFinder which helps people find available vaccine providers more easily. The CDC launched the VaccineFinder tool in March. In May, this tool will replace the DHS map of COVID-19 vaccine providers that launched in February. With the VaccineFinder, people will be able to adjust the search radius, see which vaccine providers nearby have the vaccine in stock, and filter their search by specific vaccine types.

”Because the Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for use with 16 and 17-year-olds, the ability to search specifically for Pfizer will be especially helpful for families looking to vaccinate their eligible teens,” Willems Van Dijk said.

President Biden has set July 4th as the goal for reaching “herd immunity” nationally. In Wisconsin, DHS officials say it could be possible for our state at the current pace we see ourselves in.

”I really encourage people to think about not only the vaccine for you, but the vaccine to protect others around you, and if people keep raising their hand and saying yes, we absolutely can get to that level by July,” Willems Van Dijk explained.

DHS officials say they will continue to work with vaccine providers to make sure the data on VaccineFinder is current and accurate.

