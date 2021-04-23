Wisconsin: 795 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported almost 800 new coronavirus cases and 13 COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The DHS says 795 tests were positive among 5,408 people tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. It was the most positive tests in a few days and raised the 7-day average to 654 cases per day. Looking at all tests received in the past day, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate’s 7-day average fell again to 3.1%, back to where it was on April 1 when it was climbing from a low of 2.0% in early March.

Two weeks ago, Wisconsin was on pace to reach a milestone 600,000 coronavirus cases as soon as today. The pace of new cases slowed, and now we’re about 6,000 cases, or about 9 days, from reaching that mark.

The 13 deaths are the most added in one day since April 8, and is the 2nd highest one-day increase in over a month. It brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,738. Wisconsin’s 7-day average rose slightly to 5 deaths per day, but the death rate held steady for a third day at 1.13% of all coronavirus cases.

Vaccination numbers from the DHS show 1 in 20 teens (5.0%) age 16 and 17 are fully vaccinated. That number should start jumping next week when more become eligible for their second dose -- three weeks after vaccinations opened to that age group unconditionally. Also, 4 out of 5 seniors (80.1%) age 65 and older have received at least one dose, while 73.5% are fully vaccinated.

The DHS reports 1,769,406 Wisconsin residents (30.4%) are now fully vaccinated out of 2,417,622 (41.5%) who’ve received at least one shot. Vaccinators have administered 4,125,027 shots since December 13. The state says the 7-day average for vaccinations slipped again to 42,099 doses per day, compared to 55,590 a week ago and a peak of 63,318 vaccinations on April 11.

Only Door and Menominee counties in WBAY’s viewing area are above the state average for vaccinations. Brown, Door, Forest, Florence, Manitowoc and Menominee are ahead of the state for completed vaccinations.

Vaccination numbers continue to soften, and the state is seeing more people completing their vaccinations than starting. State health leaders said Thursday that while the supply of COVID-19 vaccine is nearing the point of exceeding demand, there’s more emphasis on reaching people who had difficulty getting vaccinated or have been hesitant to receive the shot. State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population+Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 109,090 (41.2%) 84,367 (31.9%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 18,770 (37.5%) 14,185 (28.3%) Dodge (87,839) 29,099 (33.1%) 21,868 (24.9%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,070 (58.1%) 12,351 (44.6%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 37,064 (35.8%) 29,282 (28.3%) Forest (9,004) 3,357 (37.3%) 2,787 (31.0%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,650 (38.4%) 1,420 (33.1%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 6,972 (36.9%) 5,620 (29.7%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,287 (35.7%) 5,856 (28.7%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 31,793 (40.3%) 24,630 (31.2%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,261 (35.3%) 10,801 (26.8%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,981 (43.5%) 1,747 (38.3%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 13,515 (35.6%) 11,083 (29.2%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 75,163 (40.0%) 55,583 (29.6%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 12,583 (30.8%) 10,222 (25.0%) Sheboygan (115,340) 46,462 (40.3%) 34,412 (29.8%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 17,755 (34.8%) 13,989 (27.4%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,226 (29.6%) 6,020 (24.6%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 67,159 (39.1%) 50,658 (29.5%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 193,666 (40.8%) 150,508 (31.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 207,609 (37.8%) 158,024 (28.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,417,622 (41.5%) 1,769,406 (30.4%)

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 21.7% received a dose/5.0% completed

18-24: 30.2% received a dose/16.6% completed

25-34: 36.9% received a dose/23.6% completed

35-44: 44.7% received a dose/29.7% completed

45-54: 47.1% received a dose/30.9% completed

55-64: 57.9% received a dose/38.4% completed

65+: 80.1% received a dose/73.5% completed

Vaccinations by race:

American Indian: 25.2% received a dose/18.5% completed

Asian: 34.6% received a dose/19.8% completed

Black: 18.2% received a dose/12.2% completed

White: 39.0% received a dose/29.0% completed Hispanic: 23.6% received a dose/14.5% completed Non-Hispanic: 40.1% received a dose/29.6% completed



Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,403,332 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

593,789 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

28,865 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,738 died (1.13%)

577,684 are considered recovered (97.3%)

9,099 are still active cases (1.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 48 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since this time Thursday, below the 7-day average which falls to 68 hospitalizations per day. To date, 28,865 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in Wisconsin, or almost 1 in 20 cases.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 346 were hospitalized on Thursday, with 116 of them in ICU. That’s the most in intensive care at one time since February 16. We expect updated figures from the WHA around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 18 COVID-19 patients, the same as Wednesday, with 2 in ICU, which is one less than Wednesday.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 24 COVID-19 patients, 5 fewer patients since Wednesday, with 11 of them in ICU, which is 2 more than the day before.

For readiness in the state’s 136 hospitals, the WHA reports 221 intensive care beds statewide are open (15.1% of the state’s ICU beds). A total 1,864 hospital beds (16.7%) are unoccupied -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “unoccupied,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 12 open ICU beds (11.5%) among them, and a total 94 open beds (11.0%).

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 20 open ICU beds (9.7%) and 195 open beds of all types (20.4%).

FRIDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES PENDING (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,692 cases (+3) (12 deaths) (+1)

Ashland – 1,227 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,666 cases (+5) (77 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,119 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,181 cases (+29) (234 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,345 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,332 cases (+8) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,720 cases (+2) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,282 cases (+3) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,213 cases (+5) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,309 cases (+6) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,704 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Dane – 43,765 (+99) (293 deaths)

Dodge – 11,711 cases (+12) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,575 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,940 cases (+9) (33 deaths)

Dunn – 4,575 cases (+6) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,415 cases (+5) (106 deaths)

Florence - 443 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,245 cases (+5) (105 deaths)

Forest - 948 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,859 cases (+2) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,453 cases (+7) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,559 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,993 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Iron - 571 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,609 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,253 cases (+7) (108 deaths)

Juneau - 3,081 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,344 cases (+25) (305 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,322 cases (+3) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,582 cases (+17) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,544 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,980 (+3) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,036 cases (+3) (61 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 7,447 cases (+12) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,353 cases (+16) (185 deaths)

Marinette - 4,066 cases (+3) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,362 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 103,895 (+125) (1,280 deaths)

Monroe – 4,452 cases (+5) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,378 case (+5) (50 deaths)

Oneida - 3,589 case (+3) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,376 cases (+15) (201 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,070 cases (+7) (83 deaths)

Pepin – 835 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,807 cases (+13) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,267 cases (+8) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,659 cases (+8) (67 deaths)

Price – 1,218 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,231 cases (+30) (337 deaths)

Richland - 1,295 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,416 cases (+23) (167 deaths)

Rusk - 1,282 cases (+0) (17 deaths) (+1)

Sauk – 5,685 cases (+5) (46 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,617 cases (+5) (24 deaths)

Shawano – 4,666 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (70 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 13,595 cases (+5) (136 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 7,402 cases (+35) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,851 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,502 cases (+3) (40 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,897 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,220 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,309 cases (+1) (133 deaths) (deaths revised -3 by state)

Washburn – 1,421 cases (+7) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,435 cases (+20) (143 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,219 cases (+46) (515 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,858 cases (+5) (117 deaths)

Waushara – 2,142 cases (+0) (33 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 17,904 cases (+19) (191 deaths)

Wood – 6,888 cases (+9) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 306 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Baraga - 545 cases (+4) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 996 cases (+7) (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,108 cases (+13) (68 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,323 cases (+2) (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 997 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,409 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Iron – 915 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 137 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 164 cases

Mackinac - 374 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,018 cases (+26) (56 deaths)

Menominee - 1,717 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 392 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 286 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

