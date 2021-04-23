Advertisement

Wausau Children’s Museum looking for ideas from children before reopening

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Children’s Museum is recruiting children for its ‘Kid’s Committee.’ The committee will suggest new ideas and activities for its new location in Cedar Creek Mall.

Co-Founder of the museum, Shelly Bovet, says she anticipates the museum will open on Sept. 1. As she prepares to reopen, she’s accepting ideas from children about what they would like to see at the new location.

“This is really an exciting way to get the community involved and especially the kids because the children’s museum is for the kids,” Bovet said. “The kids need to have an input. It just gets them so excited and actually gives them a really early start to have some leadership skills, too, within their community.”

Children with ideas should email play@wausauchildrensmuseum.org

