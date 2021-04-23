Wausau Center Mall fixtures for sale at Habitat for Humanity ReStore

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some of the fixtures left behind at the Wausau Center Mall by its former tenants are now for sale. The mall permanently closed April 5.

A Habitat for Humanity of Wausau spokesperson thanked the president of Wausau Opportunity Zone for allowing Habitat to salvage and repurpose iconic items from the Wausau Center Mall prior to demolition. The mall opened in downtown Wausau in 1983. In the past few years, it lost of its anchor stores and saw a significant decrease in foot traffic. Portions of the mall will be razed making way for residential, new retail, office space and parking. Work is expected to begin next month. HOM Furniture will remain unchanged.

The Habitat for Humanity store is located at 1810 Schofield Ave in Weston.

The Habitat Store will be open THIS SATURDAY and we have some great iconic one-of-a-kind items from the Wausau Center... Posted by Habitat for Humanity of Wausau on Thursday, April 22, 2021

