UWSP softball rallies to split with league leader UWO

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Being down 8-0 didn’t faze the UW-Stevens Point softball team (16-11, 3-5) as the Pointers went on to out-score the league leaders, UW-Oshkosh (14-6, 6-2), by a 19-4 margin the rest of the way to earn a split. The Pointers dropped game one, 8-7, despite stranding the tying run at third in the seventh. UWSP continued to battle and took game two in run-rule fashion, 12-4, in six innings.

Rachael Wakefield (River Falls, Wis./River Falls) belted her second home run in as many days this week. She scored five times and drove in three.

Sammy Buerger (Oshkosh, Wis./North) recorded a pair of hits in each game. She had two RBI and scored three times.

Becca Geiyer (Grayslake, Ill./Warren Township), Megan Lawrence (Antioch, Ill./Antioch Community) and Sara Traxel (Oak Creek, Wis./Oak Creek) had three hits each on the day. Geiyer had three runs and three RBI. Lawrence drove in three and Traxel scored three runs.

Game 1 - UWSP 7, UWO 8

The Titans batted around in the first and scored six runs on seven hits in the top of the first. UWO added two more in the second on two more hits.

The Pointers got off the mat and began to battle back. Wakefield laced a home run to left with two outs in the bottom of the second. It was her second home run of the week.

Lauren Luedtke (Lomira, Wis./Lomira) and Buerger singled back-to-back to begin the fourth. Two batters later, Madi Greenaberg (Downers Grove, Ill./North) singled to load the bases. Wakefield drew a walk to push home run. Geiyer followed with a single to plate another. Then with two outs, Lawrence singled down the left field line as two more runs crossed the plate. Maddie Candre (St. Charles, Ill./East) capped the five-run frame with a single to center as UWSP got within 8-6.

Buerger started the bottom of the seventh with a single up the middle. Traxel followed with a single and both runners moved into scoring position on a sac bunt by Greenaberg. Wakefield drove in a run with a groundout, but UWSP’s tying run was stranded at third to end the game.

Game 2 - UWSP 12, UWO 4 (6)

The Pointers fell behind in the second inning as UWO scored twice in three hits.

Traxel started the bottom of the second with a hit. Two batters later, Wakefield singled and Geiyer followed with an RBI hit. A double steal by Geiyer and Wakefield tied the game at two. After Lawrence was hit by a pitch, Candre singled to plate a run for a 3-2 lead.

The Titans tied the game at 3-3 in the third and the Pointers got right back to work. Buerger singled and Traxel drew a walk. Both moved up on another sac bunt by Greenaberg. Then with two outs, a Titans miscue allowed two runs to score.

In the fourth, pinch hitter Delaney Kunkel (Manhattan, Ill./Lincoln Way West) was hit by a pitch. Pinch runner Jayden Prondzinski (Stevens Point, Wis./SPASH) moved to second on a sac bunt by Lawrence. She then stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

Traxel, Greenaberg and Wakefield walked in succession to begin the fifth and load the bases. Geiyer ripped a single off the shortstop to plate one.

Kally VanLaanen (Green Bay, Wis./Ashwaubenon) singled through the right side to drive in two. Candre drew a walk to reload the bases. Then with two down, Buerger ripped a single to right-center to push the lead to 11-4.

In the sixth, Wakefield and Geiyer drew bases on balls with one out. A wild pitch moved both into scoring position. With two away, Lawrence drove a single to the wall in center for a walk-off win.

Makenna Tkach (Streator, Ill./Marquette Academy) improved to 11-4 with 5.0 solid innings. She struck out three and did not walk a batter.

The Pointers continue the home stand on Saturday (April 24) against UW-Eau Claire. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m.