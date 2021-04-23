Advertisement

UW Athletic Board extends six head coaches, including Chryst and Gard

(WEAU)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The University of Wisconsin Athletic Board announced extensions for six head coaches on Friday, including football head coach Paul Chryst and men’s basketball head coach Greg Gard through the 2025-26 season.

Other extensions include:

-Men’s hockey head coach Tony Granato through the 2025-26 season

-Women’s hockey head coach Mark Johnson through the 2025-26 season

-Swimming and diving head coach Yuri Suguiyama through June 14, 2024.

-Wrestling head coach Chris Bono through May 31, 2024

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead
Lumber prices triple over one year
Lumber prices triple over last year and continue to increase
Heather Turner, 51, Dan Jaje, 46
2 charged for alleged roles in Antigo overdose death
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal
Meth lab (March 29, 2021)
Bond set at $100K for suspect in Langlade County meth lab

Latest News

Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
UWSP softball rallies to split with league leader UWO
UWSP softball rallies to split with league leader UWO
UWSP softball rallies to split with league leader UWO
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez looks up as he nears the plate on his two-run home run during...
Narvaez, Peterson homer, Brewers win 4-2 to sweep Padres