UW Athletic Board extends six head coaches, including Chryst and Gard

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The University of Wisconsin Athletic Board announced extensions for six head coaches on Friday, including football head coach Paul Chryst and men’s basketball head coach Greg Gard through the 2025-26 season.

Other extensions include:

-Men’s hockey head coach Tony Granato through the 2025-26 season

-Women’s hockey head coach Mark Johnson through the 2025-26 season

-Swimming and diving head coach Yuri Suguiyama through June 14, 2024.

-Wrestling head coach Chris Bono through May 31, 2024

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.