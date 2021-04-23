Advertisement

US Senate candidate makes stops in Rhinelander and Wausau

Courtesy: YouTube
Courtesy: YouTube(NBC15)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and democratic candidate for U.S. Senate launched her campaign tour with stops in Rhinelander and Wausau on Friday. The tour began Monday in Milwaukee.

Godlewski will be at Lemongrass Asian Fusion Restaurant & Bar, located at 316 N 3rd Street in Wausau at 5 p.m. Friday.

Godlewski, a native of Eau Claire, was elected treasurer in 2018. She’s seeking the seat held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. He has yet to say whether he will seek a third term.

Godlewski said she will help bolster small businesses, fight climate change, raise the minimum wage, lower prescription drug costs, reform the criminal justice system and get rid of the Senate filibuster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead
Lumber prices triple over one year
Lumber prices triple over last year and continue to increase
Heather Turner, 51, Dan Jaje, 46
2 charged for alleged roles in Antigo overdose death
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal
Meth lab (March 29, 2021)
Bond set at $100K for suspect in Langlade County meth lab

Latest News

Wisconsin: 795 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths
UW Athletic Board extends six head coaches, including Chryst and Gard
Gov. Evers vetoes Republican bill banning vaccine requirement
For Wisconsin motorists ages 60 and over whose licenses expired after March 12, 2020, they will...
Driver’s license renewal extension period for drivers ages 60 and over to end May 21