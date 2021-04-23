US Senate candidate makes stops in Rhinelander and Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and democratic candidate for U.S. Senate launched her campaign tour with stops in Rhinelander and Wausau on Friday. The tour began Monday in Milwaukee.

Godlewski will be at Lemongrass Asian Fusion Restaurant & Bar, located at 316 N 3rd Street in Wausau at 5 p.m. Friday.

Godlewski, a native of Eau Claire, was elected treasurer in 2018. She’s seeking the seat held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. He has yet to say whether he will seek a third term.

Godlewski said she will help bolster small businesses, fight climate change, raise the minimum wage, lower prescription drug costs, reform the criminal justice system and get rid of the Senate filibuster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.