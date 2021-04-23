RiverWolves change ownership, will become Wausau Cyclones

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau RiverWolves owner Duncan Woodhull will transfer ownership of the team to Hockey Managment Group LLC, a group that consists of Brad Fehl, Brian Brandt Jr, Corey Garrett, Hannah Westbrook and Curt White.

As part of the ownership change, the North American 3 Hockey League team will take on a new look as the Wausau Cyclones.

All members of the new ownership group except for Westbrook have ties to Wausau. Fehl’s father, Walter “Coke” Fehl, founded the original Wausau Cyclones in 1972. Brandt is the current head coach of Wausau West hockey, and Garrett is a former player for the Warriors.

