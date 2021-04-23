Police responding to ‘critical incident’ in Weston
Apr. 23, 2021
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Police are responding to what they are calling a ‘critical incident’ near the corner of Neupert Ave. and Ferg St. in Weston at the Oak Ridge Apartment complex.
Police tell NewsChannel 7 that the public is not in any danger at this time but have not released any other information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 updates.
