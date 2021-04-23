Advertisement

Police responding to ‘critical incident’ in Weston

Police are responding to what they have called a 'critical incident' in Weston.
Police are responding to what they have called a 'critical incident' in Weston.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Police are responding to what they are calling a ‘critical incident’ near the corner of Neupert Ave. and Ferg St. in Weston at the Oak Ridge Apartment complex.

Police tell NewsChannel 7 that the public is not in any danger at this time but have not released any other information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Turner, 51, Dan Jaje, 46
2 charged for alleged roles in Antigo overdose death
Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?
Lumber prices triple over one year
Lumber prices triple over last year and continue to increase
Meth lab (March 29, 2021)
Bond set at $100K for suspect in Langlade County meth lab
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal

Latest News

Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers later in the day.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds, chances of showers
Mark Scotch (right) is prepared to bike from Wisconsin to Louisiana to raise awareness about...
Plover biker, kidney donor sets off to complete ‘Organ Trail’
The new disc golf course at Liberty Park in Rib Mountain is near completion, it's expected to...
Liberty Park disc golf course to open May 16
Finishing Touches on Disk Golf Course 4/22/2021
Finishing Touches on Disk Golf Course 4/22/2021