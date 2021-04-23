Advertisement

New bill would force UW schools to allow parents to attend commencement ceremonies

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than a dozen Wisconsin lawmakers want to force University of Wisconsin System schools to allow parents to attend any graduating ceremonies that the universities may hold this year.

A Senate bill filed Wednesday would require UW universities to open any in-person commencement ceremony to the parents and guardians of graduating students, according to an analysis by the Legislative Reference Bureau.

The bill was introduced by state Senator Andre Jacque (R-1st) and has already garnered 15 co-sponsors on the Assembly side. It has currently been referred to the Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges.

UW-Madison Director of News and Media Relations Meredith McGlone told NBC15 the university had weighed a variety of scenarios for students and families to come together for a graduation ceremony but could not do so for safety and logistical reasons, specifically noting the number of people who are still not vaccinated and the presence of highly contagious coronavirus variants.

“When allowing for six feet of physical distancing, even a venue as large as Camp Randall cannot accommodate both graduates and guests,” she explained.

McGlone added that the university’s current solution was reached after getting feedback from graduating seniors, saying, “while, ideally, they wish everyone could come together, they were willing to make the choices necessary to have an in-person graduation.”

The university is planning on providing a livestream of the ceremony for those who cannot attend, she noted.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Columbus
Columbus police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife
Authorities say a retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own...
Officials: Retired officer kills teenage son, takes own life
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Sen. Baldwin supports plan to allow ages 50-64 to ‘buy into’ Medicare

Latest News

Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: More showers on Friday and this weekend
Lumber prices triple over one year
Lumber prices triple over last year and continue to increase
The Family Advocacy Center opened on the Menominee Indian Reservation giving victims of sexual...
Center helping sexual assault victims opens on Menominee Indian Reservation
Marathon Co. Early Years Coalition hosting online conversations to help families
Marathon Co. Early Years Coalition hosting online conversations to help families
Local non-profit groups in need of more volunteers
Local non-profit groups in need of more volunteers